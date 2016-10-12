By Jocelyn Moguel On September 16th, ASO quietly announced the release of the new fall stickers after more than a month delay since the Fall 2016 semester started on August 26th. The Harbor Tides went out to investigate the fall stickers and why they were not released a month after the semester had started. Harbor…
OP/ED: Make America Great But For Who?
By Jocelyn Moguel For the millions of Americans, including myself: Donald J. Trump became our 45th president. This was a shock heard all over the country and the world. For many of his supporters, they were cheering with happiness that a businessman with no political experience became president of the United States. For the rest…
Sacred Grounds: Coffee, Poetry, and Community
By Jocelyn Moguel (Editor in Chief) Los Angeles Harbor College’s English department hosted their open mic night on October 11th and 13th for students, faculty, and the general public to attend. Over 125 people attended both dates. 50 students from numerous English classes in Los Angeles Harbor College went up to speak their original poems,…
Where’s the money?
By Melissa Amezcua, Staff Reporter Luis Fajardo thought he was on the right track when he applied for financial aid at Los Angeles Harbor College in early July long before the fall semester began. When it didn’t come through like he expected, and classes began, he wondered what the holdup was. “I walked into the…
OP-ED: I WANTED A GIANT METEOR TO WIN THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
By Jassonn Williams, Journalism 101 Giant meteor! That’s who I wanted to win. Sure the earth would be taken out. Maybe there would have been another partial ice age and from it a new Egypt or something that would replace the wreckage of Democracy. Maybe it would be like the Land of the Lost and we’d…
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: HARBOR COLLEGE’S CAMPUS-WIDE AIR CONDITIONING OUTAGE HAS BEEN REPAIRED
By Ashley del Rio, Staff Reporter Update: According to Jones, the issue at the Central Plant has been repaired. Harbor college will experience restored air conditioning effective immediately. Los Angeles has been hit with a sweltering heat wave this past week, reaching temperatures in the 90’s. Unfortunately for students, faculty, and staff, Los Angeles Harbor…
Football finale Saturday at Chaffey
The Los Angeles Harbor College football team ends its season with a chance to stop its eight-game losing streak at Chaffey College Saturday night. Game time is 6 p.m. The Seahawks (1-8), have been outscored 175-10 and shutout twice in their last four games, including a 35-0 loss to visiting Mt. San Antonio College last…
Split start to basketball season
The Los Angeles Harbor College basketball teams opened the season in different directions on the road last week. The women’s team handled West Los Angeles, 60-55, in its opener Nov. 3, but the men’s team dropped back-to-back games at the San Diego City Tournament Nov. 5-6. Losses were to Mt. San Jacinto, 103-84 and Cuyamaca,…
Campus veterans luncheon Tuesday
Los Angeles Harbor College will celebrate veterans with a luncheon Tuesday (Nov. 8) in Tech 110. The event begins at 11 a.m. Author Joe Gardner (In the Shadow of the Bomb) will be on hand, and there will be a screening of the film The Academic Front by Chris Mandia. The Cultural Equity Workgroup is…
OP-ED: Pretty, Playful, Politics
By Michael Cote, Journalism 101 Pretty Playful Politics Time Magazine released an article last month titled “2015: The Year Adults Gave Up.” The article was a humor entry, but reflected a high degree of realism. In it they claim that this year, parents gave up trying to control their kids instead joining them on social…
Dia De Los Muertos Celebration on November 1st-2nd
The Dia de Los Muertos theme event kicks off at Harbor College with a movie screening of Macario .For more info/questions about the movie contact: hernanw@lahc.edu . The following day’s event will be an altar building honoring the ones that have passed. This is open to students to participate limited space is available deadline is…
LAHC Poetry Night at Sacred Grounds
By Jocelyn Moguel (Editor-in-Chief) Missed the first night of Los Angeles Harbor College’s poetry night at Sacred Grounds in San Pedro? You have another chance tomorrow night from 7 PM-9PM! Have a chance to express yourself on stage and support your fellow Seahawks at Sacred Grounds! Everyone and anyone is encouraged to attend poetry night….