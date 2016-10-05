Campus Life

Fall 2016 Stickers Are Finally Here!

Posted by harbortides on

By Jocelyn Moguel (Editor-in-Chief)

The long wait  of getting your Fall 2016 sticker for your ID card is finally here! You can pick them up at the Seahawk Center at the second floor from 9 AM until 5 PM. Wonder why it took a month for the Fall 2016 stickers to show up? The Harbor Tides is currently writing a story about why it took so long for students to get their fall sticker for their ID card. Stay tuned…

 

Photo courtesy of: Jocelyn Moguel

Advertisements

One Comment Add yours

  1. Bill says:
    October 15, 2016 at 10:43 am

    I couldn’t refrain from commenting. Well written!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s