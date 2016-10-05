Fall 2016 Stickers Are Finally Here!

By Jocelyn Moguel (Editor-in-Chief)

The long wait of getting your Fall 2016 sticker for your ID card is finally here! You can pick them up at the Seahawk Center at the second floor from 9 AM until 5 PM. Wonder why it took a month for the Fall 2016 stickers to show up? The Harbor Tides is currently writing a story about why it took so long for students to get their fall sticker for their ID card. Stay tuned…

Photo courtesy of: Jocelyn Moguel