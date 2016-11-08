Football finale Saturday at Chaffey

The Los Angeles Harbor College football team ends its season with a chance to stop its eight-game losing streak at Chaffey College Saturday night.

Game time is 6 p.m.

The Seahawks (1-8), have been outscored 175-10 and shutout twice in their last four games, including a 35-0 loss to visiting Mt. San Antonio College last week.

But Chaffey has been struggling, too. It has also suffered a pair of shutouts during its five-game losing streak and has managed to put just 34 points on the scoreboard over the last four games.

Linebacker Peter Brown filled in at running back against Mt. SAC last week, gaining 68 yards on 21 carries.