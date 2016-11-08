Split start to basketball season

The Los Angeles Harbor College basketball teams opened the season in different directions on the road last week.

The women’s team handled West Los Angeles, 60-55, in its opener Nov. 3, but the men’s team dropped back-to-back games at the San Diego City Tournament Nov. 5-6. Losses were to Mt. San Jacinto, 103-84 and Cuyamaca, 84-71.

Joel Anderson led the Seahawks, scoring 21 points in both losses for the men. Paulo Hugh had 20 and 13, respectively.

The women’s team hosts Allan Hancock Friday and Oxnard Saturday. Both games begin at 5 p.m.

The men’s team plays at Oxnard Saturday at 3 p.m.