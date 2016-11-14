Campus Life, Campus News, News

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: HARBOR COLLEGE’S CAMPUS-WIDE AIR CONDITIONING OUTAGE HAS BEEN REPAIRED

By Ashley del Rio, Staff Reporter

Update: According to Jones, the issue at the Central Plant has been repaired. Harbor college will experience restored air conditioning effective immediately.

Los Angeles has been hit with a sweltering heat wave this past week, reaching temperatures in the 90’s. Unfortunately for students, faculty, and staff, Los Angeles Harbor College’s Air conditioning is currently shut down. Thomas jones, the General Foreman for Harbor College sent an email campus wide saying that there is a “mechanical failure at the Central Plant that has shut down our entire cooling system.” Harbor’s HVAC Tech is working to repair the problem. It’s unclear when the situation will be corrected. We will keep you updated on any repairs.

