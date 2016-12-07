OP/ED: Make America Great But For Who?

By Jocelyn Moguel

For the millions of Americans, including myself: Donald J. Trump became our 45th president. This was a shock heard all over the country and the world. For many of his supporters, they were cheering with happiness that a businessman with no political experience became president of the United States. For the rest of America that are Women, Undocumented, African-American, Latinx, Native American, Asian American, Muslim, Disabled, and LGBTQ+. There was sadness, anger, and fear among our communities on election night and after. When Trump was announced as president. How can a racist, misogynist, and a sexual predator became president of the United States? How did we as Americans let Donald Trump fuel his hatred for People of Color, Women, Disabled, LGBTQ+, and Muslim-Americans did not influence Americans that he was unfit to become president. Don’t forget about Vice-President elect Mike Pence who signed bills to discriminate the LGBTQ+ community, supports Gay conversion therapy camps, electroshock therapy for LGBTQ+ youth, and wants to remove Roe v. Wade. Many Donald Trump supporters try to justify Trump’s racism, sexism, and bigotry because of his 30+ years of experience as a businessman and by his promises of “Making American Great Again.” But how will Trump make “America Great Again”? Will Trump only “Make America Great Again” for the elite, and not the rest of America? Many have taken to the streets to express our frustration of Donald Trump and Mike Pence taking office. Although many tell us not to protest and express our first amendment rights. Since we have to accept that Donald Trump is our new president. Despite the increased hate crimes towards People of Color, LGBTQ+, Women, and Muslim Americans. These hate crimes cannot be ignored by the American people. We have every right to express our first amendment rights. Many have taken to the streets to fight for what’s right and to express that Donald Trump does not represent the American people. As for the criticism that people are wasting their time protesting against Trump. We have to accept that Trump’s campaign was fueled by racism, sexism, homophobia, and xenophobia. Although, politics and bills have discreetly discriminated against People of Color for a long time before Trump’s campaign. Racism, sexism, homophobia, and xenophobia still exist in 2016. As Americans, we have to make this country not turn the clock 50 years back. Trump does not represent the American people. Where we are diverse and different from everyone else. America was already great before Trump considered to be a politician and run for president. We will stay resilient and strong for these next four years and fight back.