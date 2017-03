By Celeste Bailey, Staff Writer

Contractors began working on the solar panels in the parking lots Monday (Feb. 27) due to the unsafe condition of the panels and the shattered glass, Bill Englert Director of Facilities announced in an email to staff.

Sections of each lot will be closed daily until the expected completion date Friday (Mar. 3).

Any lot with solar panels will be worked on throughout the week.

For further information, contact Englert’s office at 310-233-4301.