Financial Aid services now available at Registration windows

By Celeste Bailey, Staff Writer

As of Monday morning, (Feb. 27) the Financial Aid staff workers began serving students from the Registration windows in the SSA building, Vice President of Student Services Luis Dorado announced in an email to staff.

The expansion of service is an attempt to cut down waiting time, which has been an issue for some this semester.

Hours of service will be Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and an extended time from 5-7 p.m. Monday. Fridays and weekends will be closed.

Students who need help simply applying for and filling out their FAFSA’s will continue to be directed to the Financial Aid Lab from the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

For more information, contact the Financial Aid office at 310-233-4320.