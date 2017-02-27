Sports, Uncategorized

Men’s basketball misses playoffs again

Posted by harbortides on

By Devon Robinson, Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Harbor College men’s basketball team missed the playoffs for the third straight season.
The Seahawks finished in third place in the South Coast South Division with a record of 5-5 behind Compton College (9-1) and Cerritos (7-3).
Overall, the Seahawks finished 11-16,
On the floor the Seahawks averaged 82 points per game with a 46.6 field goal percentage. They made 69.4 percent of their free throws per game.
The Seahawks averaged 39.9 rebounds and 15.9 assists per game. They all made 31.1 percent of their three-point shots.
Donell Hughes led the team in scoring, averaging 23.2 points per game. Christian Pumphrey averaged 9.4 rebounds and Joel Anderson added 18.8 points a game.

