Lee finalist for Superintendent-President at Long Beach City College

Otto Lee, president of Los Angeles Harbor College, is one of five finalists to become Superintendent-President at Long Beach City College.

Lee, whose contract expires in June, has been at Harbor less than three years. If he were to leave, Harbor would be facing a search for its fourth president in less than seven years.

Former LAHC President Marvin Martinez, currently head of East Los Angeles College, is also a finalist for the Long Beach job. He has roots in the city. Martinez is a graduate of Long Beach Wilson High School. He was named to replace Linda M. Spink, who retired, as president at LAHC in May, 2010, but left several years later. Spink spent more than 10 years on the job.

A third candidate with connections to the Los Angeles Community College district is former Los Angeles City College Vice President of Administrative Services Reagan Romali. She is the current president of Harry S. Truman Community College in Chicago.

Other candidates are Melinda Nish, executive adviser to the president at the College of the Marshall Islands and Tod Burnett, who announced his resignation last fall as president of Saddleback College, effective at the end of the spring semester.

The candidates are expected to be interviewed by the college board of trustees in March.

The top selection will replace Eloy Ortiz Oakley, who became Chancellor of the California Community Colleges late last year.

For more information: http://events.lbcc.edu/detail.cfm?eventid=3271&pagerefer=home