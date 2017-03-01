LAHC Students Warned of Phonecall Fraud

By Celeste Bailey, Staff Writer

On Wednesday morning (March 1), students were sent an email from Peggy Loewy Wellisch the Director of Financial Aid with the subject, “False LAHC grant calls.”

The email addressed a scamming situation where students received calls where they are told that they would be receiving a school grant. In order to receive the school grant, students are asked to purchase gift cards and then give the information from the card to the caller.

As advised in the email, do not give out any information as Financial Aid would make such requests.

For further information, contact the Financial Aid office at (310) 233- 4320