Campus News

LAHC Students Warned of Phonecall Fraud

Posted by harbortides on

By Celeste Bailey, Staff Writer

On Wednesday morning (March 1), students were sent an email from Peggy Loewy Wellisch the Director of Financial Aid with the subject, “False LAHC grant calls.”

The email addressed a scamming situation where students received calls where they are told that they would be receiving a school grant. In order to receive the school grant, students are asked to purchase gift cards and then give the information from the card to the caller.

As advised in the email, do not give out any information as Financial Aid would make such requests.

For further information, contact the Financial Aid office at (310) 233- 4320

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s