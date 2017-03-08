International Women’s Day 2017

By: Salina Garcia, Harbor Tides Staff Reporter

March 8th, 2017 officially known as Women’s International Day, is a worldwide achievement celebrating women throughout history, the rights women have fought for equality, and the accomplishments from political to social.

Many would feel that that 2016 was not a good year for feminism. As shown by the result of the last year’s presidential election and the recent silencing of Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during a hearing by her peers, it is quite imminent that sexism is kept thriving in the fabric of American society. Amidst these setbacks that women are dealt with, there are still victories that we can celebrate.

Among the many victories for women of last year are as simple as abolitionist Harriet Tubman being announced to replace Andrew Jackson on to $20 dollar bill, to Hillary Clinton being the first female to be a nominee of a major party’s presidential ticket. Women dominated our U.S. Olympic team and former U.S. VP Joe Biden has promised a crusade against sexual assault on college campuses. Perhaps the greatest victory would be the day after President Trump’s inauguration, and the Women’s March 2017, in multiple cities which became the largest protest in our country’s history.

Despite, the loss that we mostly had to endur for 2016, it appears that our future is bright. Despite coming up short to what we would consider a major victory for women, it is certain that our resilience will bring us to brighter days. #WomensRightIsHumanRights