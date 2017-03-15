Blood drive March 29

By Devon Robinson, Staff Writer

Los Angeles Harbor College is hosting another blood drive Wednesday, March 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Seahawk Center.

If you have tattoos you are now OK to donate if they are healed and were done in a licensed California facility.

Before donating you need to be in good health, have no STD`s and weigh at least 110 pounds,

Organizers suggest you drink plenty of water and eat a good meal before donating.

All donors will receive a T-shirt or a coupon for a pint of Baskin Robbins ice cream. A photo ID is required