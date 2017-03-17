Lee lands second finalist spot in attempt to leave LAHC

Otto Lee, president of Los Angeles Harbor College, is now one of five finalists to become Superintendent-of the Ventura County Community College District.

Earlier it was announced that he is a finalist to become Superintendent and President at Long Beach City College.

Lee, whose contract expires in June, has been at Harbor less than three years. If he were to leave, Harbor would be facing a search for its fourth president in less than seven years.

He is expected to take part in an open forum Monday in Camarillo as part of the interview process in Ventura and be interviewed Monday or Tuesday by the Ventura CCCD board of Trustees. The final decision is expected to be announced April 11.

Other candidates for the Ventura job include Melinda Nish, executive adviser to the president at the College of the Marshall Islands. She is also a finalist at Long Beach.

Candidates at Long Beach include former LAHC President Marvin Martinez, currently head of East Los Angeles College, is also a finalist for the Long Beach job. He has roots in the city. Martinez is a graduate of Long Beach Wilson High School. He was named to replace Linda M. Spink, who retired, as president at LAHC in May, 2010, but left several years later. Spink spent more than 10 years on the job. She now lives in Arizona.

A third Long Beach candidate with connections to the Los Angeles Community College district is former Los Angeles City College Vice President of Administrative Services Reagan Romali. She is the current president of Harry S. Truman Community College in Chicago.

Another Long Beach candidate is Tod A. Burnett, who announced his resignation last fall as president of Saddleback College, effective at the end of the spring semester. It’s unclear whether Lee has also thrown his hat into the ring there.

The Long Beach college board of trustees was expected to interview candidates sometime this month.

The top selection will replace Eloy Ortiz Oakley, who became Chancellor of the California Community Colleges late last year.

For more information on the Ventura position go here: http://www.vcccd.edu/news/ventura-county-community-college-district-announces-finalists-for-chancellor

For more information on the Long Beach job go here: http://events.lbcc.edu/detail.cfm?eventid=3271&pagerefer=home