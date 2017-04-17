LAHC offering university field trips

By Devon Robinson, Staff Writer

Los Angeles Harbor College is offering a field trip to UCLA, UC Merced. UC Santa Cruz UC Berkeley, and San Jose State University.

The Transfer Center will be sponsoring a field trip along with EOPS and the Honors Program to UCLA on Friday, April 28th. There is a $40 refundable deposit for students who attend this trip. Students who attend the trip have a chance to participate in the annual Student Transfer Outreach and Mentor Program conference and learn about UC admission requirements, scholarships, and much more.

LA Harbor is also expected to host a second annual overnight Northern California trip to UC Merced, UC Santa Cruz, UC Berkeley, and San Jose State University.

Pick up and submit an application at the Transfer Center by April 26. Space is limited.