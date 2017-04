The Life Skills Center is sponsoring a two-hour program on drug and alcohol use and abuse Tuesday (April 18). Topics also include harm reduction and recovery.

The two-hour seminar is expected to begin with what it terms “state of the art research findings” on preventing deaths from opioids.

A panel discussion including several recovering addicts is set to follow.

Flex credit and extra credit forms will be available.

For more information: (310) 233-4586 or bursteb@lahc.edu

