There are still a few spots open in the Your Turn Intern Expo, which takes place at the end of April.

But in order to participate, students must apply here: www.yourturninternlahc.eventbrite.com

And then attend a mandatory orientation Tuesday (April 18) from 4:30-6 p.m. in Tech 110. Bring a resume and get help polishing it up.

According to sponsors, “Your Turn Intern Expo offers students onsite hiring for internships opportunities, workshops and many networking opportunities.”