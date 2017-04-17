President gets new assistant

Although college President Otto Lee has been looking for work elsewhere, he has announced the hiring of a new executive assistant.

Sylvia Files has worked as Director of Operations at Parkcrest Christian Church and also worked at East Los Angeles College.

In an email to staff Lee thanked Miriam Alvarado Lagunas for serving as acting executive assistant during the transition.

Lee, who has been at LAHC for less than three years, recently applied for similar jobs in Ventura and Long Beach but was not selected.

