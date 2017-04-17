Uncategorized

President gets new assistant

Posted by harbortides on

Although college President Otto Lee has been looking for work elsewhere, he has announced the hiring of a new executive assistant.
Sylvia Files has worked as Director of Operations at Parkcrest Christian Church and also worked at East Los Angeles College.
In an email to staff  Lee thanked Miriam Alvarado Lagunas for serving as acting executive assistant during the transition.
Lee, who has been at LAHC for less than three years, recently applied for similar jobs in Ventura and Long Beach but was not selected.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s