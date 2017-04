The Financial Aid Office and Associated Students host an awareness day and movie Wednesday (April 19), noon to 4 p.m. at the Seahawk Center.

Information about filing FAFSA and other forms will be available.

Games, food and a raffle for $10 bookstore vouchers are planned in the patio area in front of the building.

The movie The Hunting Ground will begin at 2 p.m. inside the center and is being sponsored by the Title IX committee.

For more information: loewywp@lahc.edu

Advertisements