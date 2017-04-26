Nintendo off to fast start with its new Switch console

By Luis Fajardo, Staff Writer

In the first week of the Nintendo Switch’s release in March, it became Nintendo’s fastest-selling console in the company’s history because of the way it allows players to use the console and its amazing game list for 2017.

The Nintendo Switch is a hybrid console. Nintendo fans were anticipating for the Switch to change the way they play video games and they were right. Many Nintendo Switch owners are mostly playing their games in the portable mode of the Switch. It’s quick and easy to carry around the house. Another reason why these owners are also playing in the portable mode is because unlike in the home console mode, there are no frame rate drops. Although these frame rate drops might have been fixed for some games, it could be a problem for future titles on the Switch. According to SuperData, 1.5 million units were sold worldwide in the first week of the console’s release. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was released the same day the Nintendo Switch was, which helped with the success of units sold for the console. Breath of the Wild was given amazing review scores from IGN, Gamespot, Kotaku, Game Informer, and many others. There are also other great games coming out this year for the Switch like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on April 28, ARMS on June16, Splatoon 2 on July 21, and Super Mario Odyssey during the holidays. On top of that, there are third party games coming to the Switch later this year that fans are excited about like the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Yooka-Laylee, and EA Sports FIFA.

To see the rest of the games that are coming to the Nintendo Switch this year, visit EuroGamer’s page for the list. Nintendo Switch consoles are scarce right now because of the lack of shipments retailers are receiving, but they will become easier to obtain when the holiday season arrives.