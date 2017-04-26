Supervisor Hahn speaks at college

by: Salina Garcia, Staff Writer

Los Angeles Harbor College ASO members hosted Fourth District L. A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn (D-Ca.), to speak March 22 regarding future measures with the local community and women’s equality.

“If you try something or lose, don’t give up” Hahn insisted to the audience of her speech. The former Congresswoman reflected this on her loss 1993, her first time losing a political campaign. “ It wasn’t the right time for me, everything happens for a reason”.

Twenty years later the San Pedro native ran again and won her chair in Congress representing the 44th District and recently elected as LA County supervisor, covering San Pedro, Wilmington, Harbor City, and the Port of Los Angeles. As a strong feminist, Hahn was adamant to share her purpose as a politician woman, “ I wanted to get things done and help people.”

Political Science instructor, Van Chaney was quite impressed with how Hahn touched base with District 4 on measures to protect immigrants and environmental issues. Chaney was pleased to hear that, “Hahn is showing initiative, making sure to strongly protect the families that are immigrants and a part of DACA”.

Hahn spoke clear explaining “ What makes a country safe is to have an education, not just a military”. Hahn says in her speech that her office in San Pedro is an open door policy to help immigrants. Hahn and her staff focus is to help number of families so they won’t be scared. Hahn has created an office for immigration affairs in LA. “ Citizen to citizen diplomacy”.

One of Hahn’s main focuses have been fighting corporations that are involved with polluting the environment. “My role is to protect public safety” says Hahn.

A local example is the San Pedro refinery which is close proximity to Harbor College. According to The Federal Chemical Safety Board (CSB) investigation, Torrance and Wilmington are the only two refineries in the state that use toxic and volatile forms of hydrofluoric acid (HF) that can be deadly for health and pollution. “In Wilmington, the chemicals are being polluted from trucks, ships, and the Port of L.A.” said Hahn.

“Why should your health be in danger?” Hahn explains the refineries nearby is “ Diesel death zone, asthma cargo related pollution causes money for school loss due to attendance from students.”

In addition to Hahn’s projects, The Homeless issue is everywhere in Los Angeles. According to LA Chamber of Commerce Measure H, “It allows for the construction of 10,000 units in a safe, clean affordable housing for the homeless and for those in danger of becoming homeless, such as battered women and their children, veterans, seniors, foster youth and the disabled. It would also provide facilities to increase access to mental health care, drug and alcohol treatment and other services.”

The former Congress Woman Hahn explains; “ That’s why Measure H was passed [ on Nov. 6, 2016] Everyone said it’s their problem. We can’t give up, helping the homeless”.

Harbor student athlete freshman Jael Marquez, heard the news Janice Hahn was speaking on campus and attended her first political speech. Marquez was curious to know what the former Congress woman had to explain for Women’s rights.

Psychology major, Marquez was moved by the speech and mentions “ It was empowering to be in that room listening to her plans for our local community, she’s really for the people and shows sympathy. I’m really glad this woman is helping the homeless issue and environmental issues.”

LAHC Student Amber Mcking, is undecided with her major at this moment but states how this generation of female empowerment had push her to strive even more and fight for her concerns and focus harder to transfer and graduate.

Hahn proceeds that women have a huge role right now. The L.A. Supervisor is finding ways to make Los Angeles County a positive place for women and girls to grow up in. Recently LA marked its largest Women’s march in history, “Everyday keeps me interested, it’s a new day” says Hahn.

According to Volden and Wiseman as part of their forthcoming book on Effective Lawmaking in the United States Congress featured, find that a study in Congress proves that women are better at pushing bills towards the city and lawmaking due to communication, sympathy and listening. Featured in American Journal of Political science. “Women are good at consensus” says Hahn.

Right now, 12,174 men served in Congress since the beginning of time, only 313 women served. Hahn explains that unfortunately women are less likely to run for office because they’re not encouraged. “ I believe women can govern differently, I want to see a woman in the white house” she insists. “There’s only one good way to get in politics and that’s to vote. The most important thing to make a difference is to vote.”