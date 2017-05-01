Dreamer’s First Annual Dine n’ Dance Fundraiser

The Dreamers at Los Angeles Harbor College are not wasting anytime into growing their club to be successful at Harbor. The club has organized their first Annual Dine n’ Dance Dreamer Fundraiser event for next week, May 12th, 2017. All proceeds will go towards establishing a scholarship for undocumented students at LAHC.

“The tickets are selling fast!” states Jamie Sanchez, Dreamer Counselor.

The event will take place in the student cafeteria at LA Harbor College, faculty, friends and family are all welcome. Each ticket is $25, cash only. To purchase tickets contact Dreamer committee staff.

If interested in purchasing a ticket, please feel free to contact:

Jamie Sanchez: Counseling

Micaela Murillo: Counseling

Moises Perez: Assessment Center (SSA Building)

Ruth Batres: Assessment Center (SSA Building)

Laura Jimenez: YouthSource Center (SSA Building)