May Is music month for the LAHC Music Department

By Luis Fajardo, Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Harbor College Music Department will keep everyone busy the entire month of May with its list of music events.

The first event will be today (May 4) at 12:45 p.m. It will be a Music Recital hosted by Byron Smith and students will be performing their current projects. The second event will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday (May 6). It will be a Youth Orchestra concert hosted by Richard Babcock.

There will be two music events May 12. The first one will be at 4 p.m. It will be a Guest Artist Recital featuring Nicholas Casillas on Alto Saxophone and Cindy Tseng on Piano. Works of Bach, Paganini, Rachmaninoff, and more will be featured.

The second one will be at 8 p.m. It will be an Evening of Music with Anita Chang and Rod Oakes. World Premiere of The Children of Aleppo by Rod Oakes for 8 Trombones and Piano will be featured. It will be conducted by Justin Raines.

The last events will be May 26 at 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. They will be a Piano Class Recital hosted by instructor Cindy Tseng. Her students will be showcasing their work of this semester.

All recitals will be performed at the Music Hall and are free. They are open to the public and parking will be available.

For more information on the recitals, contact Instructional Assistant Justin Raines at (310) 233-4429.