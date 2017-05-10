Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

By Luis Fajardo- staff writer

It is heritage month for the Los Angeles Harbor College Asian Pacific American Student Success Committee. The committee will be hosting four events in May and in June.

The first event will be on Wednesday May 10 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be an empowering Pacific Islander Communities Workshop called Once Were Warriors. Participants will learn about Pacific Islander cultures through activities and discussion. It will take place in the Seahawk Center on the second floor.

The second event will be on Wednesday May 17 at 1:30 p.m. It will be an APASS Family Function where students and faculty can hang out with the APASS Committee to enjoy good company and music. It will take place in the Cafeteria.

The third event will be on Sunday May 28 at 9:30 a.m. It will be a Grassroots Tour to Old Historic Filipinotown. Touring will be done in collaboration with University of California, Irvine’s Filipino club on the streets of Old Hi-Fi to visit monuments, make connections, and eat food. The event will take place at Old Historic Filipinotown Los Angeles.

The fourth event will be on Tuesday May 30 at 12 p.m. It will be a Veteran’s Appreciation Panel where Veterans will share about their experiences in war. The panel will take place at SSA 219. Admission will be free for all the events in May.

The final event will be on Thursday June 1 at 2 p.m. It will be an End of the Year Celebration and reflection of the first year for the APASS Committee. It will take place at Tech 110. RSVP will be required to attend this event.

For more information on these events, contact the Asian Pacific American Student Success Committee at apass@lahc.edu or visit lahc.edu/studentservices/apass.