New Opportunity for Student Entrepreneurs

By Luis Fajardo- staff writer

Students of Los Angeles Harbor College are being encouraged to be the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Local media, Univision, is hosting a 1-day Entrepreneur Summit: POSiBLE L.A. on Saturday May 20 and Harbor students are welcome to attend. Univision has hosted seven financial fairs under the community empowerment Prosperidad brand since 2013. This Entrepreneur Summit will provide aspiring entrepreneurs with critical resources, new products, tools, platforms, industry leader keynotes, and boot camps to launch their small business.

The event will take place at the Reef Downtown L.A. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Transportation will be provided by LAHC. The event is free for up to 30 LAHC students only. Deadline to register for the event is May 15. Link for registration will be below.

For more information contact Michael Caress at (310) 233-4042.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/interest-form-univision-entreprenuer-summit-may-20th-tickets-34220444270