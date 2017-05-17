Will Lee find his heart in San Francisco ?

Staff writer

Otto Lee continues to seek a way out of town.

According to a recent report in the San Francisco Examiner, the current president of Los Angeles Harbor College is one of four finalists to become Chancellor at City College of San Francisco.

Lee’s contract at LAHC is up next month and there’s speculation it won’t be renewed. Previously, he was named a finalist for, but not chosen, to head Long Beach City College and the Ventura Community College District.

Lee, who came to Harbor in 2014, has created a web profile on expertfile.com to promote himself that includes a profile story that appeared in the Harbor Tides.