Uncategorized

Will Lee find his heart in San Francisco ?

Posted by harbortides on

Staff writer

Otto Lee continues to seek a way out of town.

According to a recent report in the San Francisco Examiner, the current president of Los Angeles Harbor College is one of four finalists to become Chancellor at City College of San Francisco.

Lee’s contract at LAHC is up next month and there’s speculation it won’t be renewed. Previously, he was named a finalist for, but not chosen, to head Long Beach City College and the Ventura Community College District.

Lee, who came to Harbor in 2014, has created a web profile on expertfile.com to promote himself that includes a profile story that appeared in the Harbor Tides. 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s