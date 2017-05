By Luis Fajardo, Staff Writer

A concert of Jazz, Blues, and some Rock ‘n Roll will be hosted by Byron Smith at Los Angeles Harbor College. The LAHC Collegiate Choir and Smith will be performing two shows on Sunday June 4. The first will be at 3:30 p.m. and the second will be at 7:30 p.m.

The event will take place in the Miller Recital Hall. Admission price for each show is $15. For more information on the concert, contact Justin Raines at (310) 233-4429.