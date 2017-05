The college Veterans Center hosts a Memorial Day event Tuesday (May 30) in SSA 219.

The event begins at 12:30 p.m.

According to Adam McManamy, veterans counselor, the first floor of the SSA building will contain a display where visitors are encouraged to post a photo of a veteran.

Cultural groups that have displayed courage and heroism will also be honored and local veterans from the Wilmington VFW are expected to be on hand.

The Veterans Center can be reached at 310-233-4013.