Anticipation grows for E3 gaming convention downtown June 13-15

By Luis Fajardo , Staff Writer

With E3 just around the corner, there are many details as to what will be showcased throughout the conferences and there are also other things that fans are anticipating to be revealed during the big event.

E3, a gaming conference, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, June 13-15, with special pre-event conferences getting things rolling several days before.

The EA Play event will kick off E3 with its conference on Saturday June 10 at 12 p.m. EA will reveal and give information on their upcoming sports games like Madden NFL 18, NBA Live 18, and FIFA 18. EA will also reveal their next Need for Speed game. The main focus of this conference will definitely be on Star Wars Battlefront 2. Fans will be looking forward to see gameplay and more information on it. What could be expected from the conference is maybe an announcement of BioWare’s new IP. EA Play will be from June 10 to 12. During that time, attendees will be the first to play these upcoming EA games.

The next day, Sunday June 11, will be Microsoft’s conference at 2 p.m. The major games that Microsoft will give more information about will most likely be for Crackdown 3, Sea of Thieves, and State of Decay 2. It is confirmed by 343 Industries that Halo 6 will not be at E3 this year, but have said that they will have “a little something at E3.” Release dates for games like Cuphead and We Happy Few are possible to see announced during the conference. The main focus of this conference will be on Microsoft’s new console, codenamed Project Scorpio. The actual name of this new console is expected to be revealed along with a release date during the conference. Fans will finally be able to see the finished product that they have been waiting for.

Later that Sunday, Bethesda will be having its conference at 7 p.m. The major games that are expected to see release dates for are Doom VR and Fallout VR. The game that is certain to be the focus for this conference is Quake Champions. Its unique character lineup brings a new experience for first person shooters. The game was available for play during its closed beta earlier this year, but hopefully the game will be released this year for everyone to play. With Bethesda having recently released Prey on May 5, fans will be looking forward to seeing which game they will be releasing next. There is also speculation that Bethesda will announce a sequel to The Evil Within or maybe even an announcement for the next installment of the Elder Scrolls series.

Even though it is not officially announced yet, Ubisoft will most likely be having a conference on Monday June 12 prior to Sony’s seeing as they had a conference on the same day last year. Since last year’s E3, Ubisoft announced that their titles would be supporting the Nintendo Switch starting with Just Dance. This year, they are expected to announce release dates for Rayman Legends Definitive Edition and Steep for the Nintendo Switch. Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series took a break last year, but may return soon along with other major titles. According to IGN, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said in a statement that

“In 2017-18 we will see the exciting returns of Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, The Crew, and South Park.” It is possible that some of these titles might be shown during their conference this year and maybe even some information on them.

Later in the evening, Sony will be having its conference at 6 p.m. This year, Sony will not be expected to show off any new hardware, but it does have a wide list of titles that can be shown throughout the conference.

Just like last year, Sony’s focus for this E3 will be mainly on upcoming titles. Those titles are Days Gone, Death Stranding, Detroit: Become Human, God of War, Gran Turismo Sport, Knack 2, Spider-Man, The Last of Us 2, and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Fans are hoping to hear more information about these titles as well as release dates. It is safe to say that Call of Duty: WW2, Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy, and Destiny 2 will most certainly be on Sony’s stage.

Last but not least is Nintendo. Just like how Nintendo has been doing it for years now, it will not have a conference at E3, but will stream a video presentation called Nintendo Spotlight: E3 2017 on Tuesday June 13 at 9 a.m. Nintendo of America President and COO, Reggie Fils-Aime said in a statement, “Our various E3 activities will showcase the next steps for Nintendo Switch, from a summer of social competitive gaming to a holiday season highlighted by a milestone Mario adventure.”

During the stream, Nintendo will showcase Switch games that will be released this year as well as Super Mario Odyssey. There is also speculation that Nintendo will announce a Mario and Rabbids crossover RPG.

The Nintendo Spotlight stream will be as important as the conferences because games for next year might be announced and maybe even some Switch bundles that could be available during the holidays.

Right after Nintendo Spotlight is over, Nintendo Treehouse: Live @ E3 will begin. This event will have Treehouse members and developers show gameplay of Switch and 3DS games. On top of that, Nintendo will be hosting live tournaments for Splatoon 2 and Arms from June 13 to 14. All of the Nintendo events will be available on YouTube and Twitch.

Even after the conferences and Nintendo events are over, E3 will continue up to Thursday June 15 IGN and GameSpot will be live streaming to cover all the conferences and Nintendo events as well as games on the show floors that aren’t going to be showcased during the conferences. Their live streams will be available on YouTube. Be sure to stay tuned for the biggest gaming event of the year, E3.