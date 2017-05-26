LAHC women help West L.A. track and field team capture conference crown

Two long distance runners, Jocelyn Dominguez and Salina Garcia, qualified individually and were sent to the state track and field finals in Sacramento May 20. They were part of a women’s cross country contingent that helped the West Los Angeles College track and field team win the Western State Conference women’s title earlier this spring.

Along with LAHC cross country coach Geoff Skarr, who served as a distance coach, five LAHC runners: Mariana Gonzalez, freshman, Jael Marquez freshman, Alexandra Herrera, freshman, Dominguez, sophomore, and Garcia, freshman, competed for West this spring.

Because Harbor does not have a track and field team, the Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees allowed the respective colleges to combine efforts.

Dominguez is a strong long distance runner and placed runner up in cross country in Western State Conference for Harbor College. According to Direct Athletics, she qualified for two events in State, 5k with her best in 18:14.29 and 10k Personal record (PR) 38:03.13. Dominguez ranked 4th and 5th in Southern California that secured her spot in State Finals. Dominguez placed 11th overall in The 5k and 8th overall in State for the 10k.

Middle Distance runner Garcia broke West LA school record in the 1500m with a time 4:53.08, placed runner up in conference in the 800m, placed 5th in the 800m in Southern California Finals, with a personal record of 2:15.9 and placed 6th in the State Championships. All events and times for each athlete are in Direct Athletics website. https://www.directathletics.com/results/track/50956.html

Dominguez has many coaches emailing her to transfer for cross country and track, such as Hawaii Pacific University and San Jose State.

“Cross Country is my favorite because of the different trails and views are more exciting” says Dominguez humbly. She plans to major in Elementary Education and sees herself as an elementary school teacher within the next five years.

West L.A. went on to finish seventh, overall, at the state meet.