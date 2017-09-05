Trump puts an end to DACA Program- what this means for student “Dreamers”

By Ashley del Rio, Co-editor

As of Tuesday morning, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the DACA program (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) will be repealed under President Donald Trumps administration.

DACA, enacted under the Obama administration, allowed undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S as children to remain in the country. It has been five years since the program was enacted. Since then, 800,000 individuals have received their protections from deportation and work authorizations, 250 of which are fellow Harbor College students.

LACCD Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez released a message addressing LACCD and its commitment to its DACA students, in which he said that “The President’s decision, while uncertain and unsettling for our Dreamer students and their families—is not defeating, nor will it dissuade us from providing advocacy and support for this segment of our student body. Any threat to this vulnerable constituency is a threat to us all.”

There was an enormous public outburst following the White House’s announcements, including

students that took to twitter to express their thoughts on the repeal of the DACA program. “This decision is further dividing our country while actively destroying families who have done nothing wrong,” tweeted Harbor student Alana Hernandez.

Although no official statement has been made from Harbor Colleges administration, Jamie Sanchez, a Dreamer counselor for Harbor said that “As of right now, the future for DACA holders may seem uncertain. There are many organizations and individuals working endlessly to develop different proposals. As of now, we have to be vigilant and keep ourselves informed of any changes that may impact our students.”

Harbor College representatives hope to have services available to students who are in need of a safe space sometime in the upcoming week. For now, they urge students to attend “Creando un Nuevo Futuro,” a student club on campus that will begin their Fall 2017 meetings soon. This may also serve as a safe space for students to share their thoughts, worries, and dreams.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.