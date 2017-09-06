Mens soccer looks for first victory Thursday vs. visiting Orange Coast

By Christian Vega, Staff Writer

Soccer season is in full effect as Los Angeles Harbor College hosts Orange Coast College on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. Harbor is looking for a win after their last game ended in a 2-2 tie against South Western.

Only preseason, captain Luis Amezquita has high hopes for team. After not qualifying for playoffs last year, when asked if this years team can make playoffs, he replied “this year is a much better team. It’s something we can accomplish”. Luis, second year on the team, is #26 and plays centerback and a criminal justice major. He is currently injured with an ankle sprain that occurred in the team’s 1-0 win against Mira Coast last week. He will be ready and fully healed for their opener on September 26th against Compton.

Vice Captain Danny Mesina, #24 also playing center back and a nursing major, is ready for his first year on the team and can’t wait for season to start. “We have a lot of talent, a lot of hard workers thanks to the coaches”. Usually playing two games a week, this week they play three. Southwestern, Orange Coast, and Glendale. When asked is this to much, Danny replied with “it’s soccer, we’re always ready for challenges. It’s getting us ready for season.”

With a squad of 30, this team is here and ready to compete.