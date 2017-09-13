All hands on deck

By Devon Robinson

Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have ripped through Texas, Florida and the Caribbean respectively.

Now, fellow Seahawks, the victims of Irma and Harvey need our help. If you can donate it would be most appreciated. Items that need to be donated are new or gently worn pants, shirts, and shoes as well as hygiene items such as soap, feminine soap, women’s products, shampoo, adult diapers, combs, brushes, tooth paste, tooth brushes, canned food, gallons of water, toys for the kids, blankets, blow up mattresses, baby food, and formula dog and cat food.

If we can find it in our hearts to donate just a little bit Houston and Florida will pull through these hurricanes. If you do not have time to search for these items, you can donate cash at the Red Cross. Thank you for your participation. You can drop off items at the Seahawk center from 9:00am to 6:00pm, Student Service Office from 9:00am to 4:30pm, Transfer Center from 8:30am to 6:00pm, and Academic Affairs Office from 8:30am to 4:30pm. If you have any questions please contact Student Activities Office.