LAHC women’s soccer takes week off

By Christian Vega

Women’s soccer has started.It is still only preseason, but Harbor’s women’s soccer team has a week of no games but only practice to recharge and get ready for their last two preseason games. With four games played, they stand with a record of 0 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw. After being assistant coach for four years, head coach Diego Souza is ready for his third year in charge.

With three losses in four games, it’s not the end of the world. Friendly reminder it is only preseason. Harbor’s last preseason games before their season starts are against Santa Monica on September 19th and East Los Angeles College on September 22nd. The game against Santa Monica is an away game and the game against ELAC is a home game.

Harbor still has time to work on a couple things, a lot can happen in two weeks. Within this last week, Harbor added two additional players to their roster from 14 players to now 16.

Esmeralda Chavez believes the team is on track and will get better as the season progresses. “Even though we have 16 players, with five subs, we have played outstanding and each one of us has given their all in a full 90 minute game. We do get tired throughout times, but we never stopped believing.” Esmeralda, second year on the team, is a psychology major and plays left-back.

With season 2 weeks way, it is noticeable that not just Esmerelda, but Harbor believes and sees that they are going to get better and be ready for season. Harbor’s season starts at home on September 26th against Compton.