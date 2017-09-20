Industry guest speakers to visit L.A. Harbor

By Roman Tmetuchl

For all those interested in learning more about future opportunities and possible careers ventures after college this may be the opportunity you have been waiting for. Starting next month Students of LA harbor would want to check out the upcoming event where you will have the opportunity to see experts in a variety of fields such as entertainment, entrepreneurship, global trade, etc.

LA Harbors first guest speaker is Jim Maclellan who is the Director of Trade Development for the port of Los Angeles, and former director of marketing who now works with trade connects programs to assist local businesses enter global export markets, and he will be speaking on October 2nd from 11:00am to 12:30pm in the La Harbor College Technology building in room 110.

For those of you who are unable to make it to the first event there will be an upcoming event scheduled for November 7th where Marco Gonzalez a VP of Public relations and Government affairs of Estrella Tv/LBI Media will be speaking. All who attend may ask these professionals questions, learn more about their profession, receive the latest information on their industry, and any further developments in their field.