L.A. Harbor football

By Devon Robinson

 The Los Angeles Harbor College football team hosts Bakersfield College Saturday and hopes to even its season record at 2-2.

Game time is 6 p.m.

LAHC enters the game 1-2 with a two-game losing streak.

After starting the season off with a home opener win over Compton, 33-2, Harbor  proceeded to drop its first road game against Grossmont in a 40-36 thriller.

Harbor scored 21 fourth quarter points but fell just short when quarterback Jalin Scott failed to convert a key fourth down when Colby Usher-Bryant late in the game dropped a pass which could have changed the game.

Harbor got thrashed in its game last week against visiting Saddleback, 56-27.

This Saturday Harbor will face Bakersfield. This season opponents of  Harbor have average 32.7 points per game as well as have allowed 334 yards against them this season. Harbor has scored on average 31.3 points a game and has rushed for 169.7 yards and passed for 283 yards this season with a win percentage of .333.

