By: Xavier Basso

Auditions for Seussical The Musical are on September 24th at 1p.m. The Musical will be at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro as well as the auditions. Rehearsals will be every Thursday evening. The play will be performed through January 26 to February 4th. They have flyers all over San Pedro with the number and Encore South Bay’s website. The play originally debuted on broadway in New York. Its first showing was November 30th of 2000 and closed its production on May 20, 2001. After its broadway run the musical was brought to the U.K. for tour. The Encore South Bay is renting the Warner Grand Theatre

The musical is based of off Dr.Seuss stories mainly “Horton Hears a Who!”, “Horton Hatches the Egg”, and many more of Dr.Seuss most famous stories. The main characters are The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, and a boy by the name of JoJo the child of The Mayor and Mrs. Mayor, gets into trouble for thinking. The musical last about 90 minutes and is recommended for children. If you have any interest in auditioning for the musical or for more information call 310-896-6459 or visit http://www.EncoreSouthBay.org.