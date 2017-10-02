Movies in Review

It – September 8

The trailer broke some kind of view record so it seems people really want to see this movie. Horror and clowns seem to go hand and hand so it’s no surprise that

people can’t wait to see them together again on the big screen. The story follows a group of kids in a small town being terrorized by unexplained phenomenon. It is an adaptation of the novel bearing the same name, though it is merely the first half of the story. Should this movie be successful, a sequel completing the whole story is sure to follow. I’m not much of a fan of horror movies, but if you are it’s safe to see It is a must see.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle – September 22

sequal to the very entertaining 2014 movie Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Gold Circle is highly anticipated. The Kingsman, a kind of British secret service, have to team up with their American counterparts, the Statesman to take down a criminal organization known as the Golden Circle. The first movie was violent, hilarious, and had one of the movie entertaining action scenes I have ever seen. Trailers for the sequel show promise, continuing both the over the top action and self aware humor of the first movie. It should be worth a look.

The Lego Ninjago Movie – September 22

If you have seen the first two Lego movies, you’ll likely be ready for this one. Who would have expected a movie about toy bricks could be so clever, funny, and full of heart? The original Lego Movie exceeded expectations and the Lego Batman movie proved that a similar concept bound by the Batman theme could exceed them as well. But what about Ninjago? It is a Lego original property, but with trailers delivering the same quality of humor we’ve come to expect from the last two movies, I think it’s safe to say that the Lego Ninjago movie will be worth watching.