San Pedro Boat Show

By Xavier Basso

Last year San Pedro hosted its first ever In-Water Boat Show at the Cabrillo Way Marina. This year they are bringing it back for a 2nd time. This week you will get to aboard and compare a selection of new boats from trawlers, cruisers, sportfishers, sailboats, catamarans, motoryachts and new to the event they are including the U.S. Iowa which will offer a $5 dollar discount with the proof of boat show ticket. After what was estimated about 10,000 people attended last year’s event and this year they will probably have more. They have 2 shows every year one in Newport and the other in Carbrillo Way Marina. The event is also near Fishermen’s Wharf which has fish markets.

Hours for the shows are noon to 7p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Carbrillo Way Marina is located at 2293 Miner St, San Pedro, CA 90731

Admission is $15, with $5 off with military ID; children 12 and under get in for free.

For tickets and more information visit www.socalboatshow.com