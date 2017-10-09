The National blue ribbon award has been given out

By: Roman Tmetuchl II

Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy has been awarded a blue ribbon by the United States Department of Education for its many achievements and astounding progress in improving and closing the achievement gap.

Vintage Magnet in North Hills also received a blue ribbon.

The blue ribbon award is given out to show the dedication and work that schools with their teachers, students, and staff have shown throughout their time and the award is not only there to award them, but to show the quality of the institutions themselves. What allowed these two to earn the award was that Harbor teacher prep, located on the Los Angeles Harbor College campus, gave students a program that gave students the opportunity to enroll while simultaneously earn a high school diploma they might not have otherwise, and gave them access to a curriculum to pursue careers in a variety of fields all the while they had been boasting a graduation rate of 100 percent.