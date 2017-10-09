Resume writing workshop

By Christian Vega

Nearly every job requires a resume, why not learn how to do a good one? Los Angeles Harbor College is sponsoring this workshop is to help students with creating an excellent resume to get noticed by future employers. This workshop is open to all and for anyone who plans on applying for job or internship in the near future.

There are two workshops available. The first being held this week on October 11th from 4:30-5:30. The second will be October 12th from 4:30-5-30.

Both will be located in Science building 201

During these workshops, students will not only learn to highlight their accomplishments, but also explain your previous jobs and experience in the right way. Students will be taught how to organize their resume and.will learn what to put in their resume, what to leave out, and receive guidance to what employers are looking for.

To enroll call 310-233-4042 or email careerpathway@lahc.edu