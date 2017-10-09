Sea Scare at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium Oct. 28

By Xavier Basso

The Cabrillo Marine Aquarium will have a Sea Scare event from 7p.m. to 10p.m. on Saturday Oct.28 The Sea Scare is family event/party with 13 different trick or treat stations, creepy crafts to participate in, demonstrations, apparitional activities, a zombie dance zone, and even a haunted maze. It should be a good time for the family and friends. You are allowed to bring your own halloween costume. The Sea Scare will have food trucks to satisfy your hunger. Tickets are on sale at a discounted price and they will also sell tickets at the door but, the event may sell out so buy tickets while you can. Tickets prices range from 3 to 7 dollars. Aquarium members get a special free early entry into the event at 6 p.m.

For more information visit http://www.cabrillomarineaquarium.org