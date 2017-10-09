By Devon Robinson

Los Angeles Harbor College will host its second annual blood drive Oct 25.

A few notes to know before donating, according to organizers:

have a clean bill of health

must weigh at least 110 pounds

drink plenty of water

eat a good meal

Bring photo ID

Tattoos are approved as long as they are healed and were done in a licensed California facility.

All donors will receive a t-shirt or a coupon for a pint of Baskin Robbins Ice Cream.

For information or appointments, go to www.donatebloodcedars.org.

Walk ins welcome and you may bring a friend.