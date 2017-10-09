By Devon Robinson
Los Angeles Harbor College will host its second annual blood drive Oct 25.
A few notes to know before donating, according to organizers:
have a clean bill of health
must weigh at least 110 pounds
drink plenty of water
eat a good meal
Bring photo ID
Tattoos are approved as long as they are healed and were done in a licensed California facility.
All donors will receive a t-shirt or a coupon for a pint of Baskin Robbins Ice Cream.
For information or appointments, go to www.donatebloodcedars.org.
Walk ins welcome and you may bring a friend.
Advertisements