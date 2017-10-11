By Christian Vega

Los Angeles Harbor College welcomes Industry Executives, Plant Managers, Recruiters, Workforce Professionals, Community Leaders, and students to this special event. For anyone who’s interested in fields such as Industrial Design, Manufactoring, and STEM, join Harbor College on Thursday, October 19th for a College to Career Industry Spotlight.

The event will be held at the LAHC Seahawk Center from 8:30am-1-30pm. Continental breakfast and plated lunch will be served.

This event will include networking, lab tours, industry outlook, panel discussions with industry partners and student interns, and program updates. For any questions or more information email CareerPathways@LAHC.edu

To register for absolutely free, http://www.eventbrite.com/e/industry-spotlight-industrial-design-manufacturing-stem-tickets-36661904744