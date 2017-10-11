By Devon Robinson

October is Disability Awareness Month. The goal of this federally recognized month is to increase awareness and promote independence, integration, and inclusion of all people with disabilities into our campus community. In commemoration, the Office of Special Programs and Services will be hosting a variety of disability awareness workshops and activities.The SPS faculty and staff are looking forward to celebrating student success with you at Harbor College.

Tuesday, October 17th

“Autism 101” Workshop and Discussion*

11:10 am-1:00 pm

Tech 110

Wednesday, October 18th

“Autism 102” Workshop and Discussion*

11:10 am-1:00 pm

Tech 110

Tuesday, October 24th

SPS Meet and Greet #1

9:00 am-12:00 pm

Outside SPS Office

Wednesday, October 25th

Disability Day of Awareness

11:00 am-1:00 pm

Seahawk Quad

Thursday, October 26th

SPS Meet and Greet #2

11:00 am-2:00 pm

Outside SPS Office

