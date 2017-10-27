Come Support Faculty on Nov. 1

The Board of Trustees for the Los Angeles Community College District is meeting at Harbor College on Wednesday, Nov. 1, in the Music Recital Hall—one of the hot topics likely to be discussed is the subject of faculty employment and job security.

Many staff and faculty are currently working at Harbor College without a contract, which can spread distress among educators when one also considers the amount of classes that have been cut in recent semesters.

Supporters of faculty are being urged to attend in support of the negotiation team, which will represent the LAHC Faculty Union, and voice their concerns.

According to the LACCD website, The Board of Trustees is an “independent policy-making body” in charge of drafting and implementing LACCD policies, as well as participating in “local, state and national legislation to protect and to promote the interests of the Los Angeles Community College District”.

The board’s rule book also states that their activities and decisions are supposed to reflect the public interest.

The board generally meets 12 times a year.