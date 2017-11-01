The IMA begins 2018 Video Contest

By Roman Tmetuchl

The IMA (Institute of Management Accountants) has announced its “You’ve got to

Earn it” video contest with a first place prize of $2,500 and travel costs to attend their annual conference and expo. They ask its participants to answer the question, “with more automation in the workplace, how can a CMA (Certified Management Account) certificate help you with the future and “future-proof” your career?” The contest is open to all students, and they are asking for creative videos at least 30 seconds in length with a maximum of two minutes, and will be accepting video submissions through January 31st, 2018. Three finalists will be selected, and will be shared on IMA’s Facebook on February 19, 2018 and will stay featured on their page until February 26th and the submission with the most likes will be chosen as the winner. The winner will receive the already mentioned cash prize and of course have their travel costs to the conference and expo taken care of, but they will also have registration fees waived for up to five team members to attend. Second place will receive $1,500 and up to five team members will receive the Wiley CMAexcel Online Intensive review with CMA test bank Scholarship with a value of $450, and finally the Third place winner will receive $1,000 and up to five team members will also receive the Wiley CMAexcel Online Intensive review and CMA test bank scholarship. Students can view the full contest details by following this link http://bit.ly/2iQBfJD

as well as see last year’s winning submissions.

