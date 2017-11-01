Seahawks football plays at Mt. SAC Saturday

By Devon Robinson, staff writer

The Los Angeles Harbor College football team plays Mt. San Antonio College Saturday (Nov. 4) at Covina District Field.

Game time is 6 p.m.

The Seahawks sit at 2-6 while the Mounties sit at 6-2.

Harbor is looking to snap its three game losing streak and pick up its first win in over a month.

The Seahawks dropped their last game to division rival Long Beach City College, 26-19.

Harbor managed to keep the game close until the Seahawks gave up a 12-yard run with 10:39 remaining in the game. The touchdown proved to be the dagger as LAHC saw any playoff hope go out the window.

Quarterback Jalin Scott leads the team in rushing yards with 424 yards and 8 touchdowns in 7 games played.

Running back Tyler Stewart has played in 8 games this season and has rushed for 345 yards on 86 carries.