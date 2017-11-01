Women’s Cross Country team ties for first in SCC; Men’s team finishes second

Editor’s Note: The Los Angeles Harbor College women’s cross country team tied with Mt. San Antonio College for first place at the South Coast Conference finals last weekend. Brenda Rosales won the women’s SCC individual race.

The Seahawk men finished second behind Mt. SAC.

Here’s the final standings:

MEN’S; 1. Mt. San Antonio 23, 2. LA Harbor 56; 3. El Camino 77; 4. Cerritos 92; 5. Chaffey 152;

6. Pasadena City 173; 7. Long Beach City 177; 8. East Los Angeles 235.

WOMEN’S: 1. LA Harbor and Mt. San Antonio, both 31; 3. Cerritos 99; 4. El Camino 102;

5. Long Beach 166; 6. Chaffey 169; 7. Pasadena 174; 8. East Los Angeles 185.

Here’s the original story that ran in the October Harbor Tides student newspaper:

By Christian Vega, Staff Writer

A long time ago, Los Angeles Harbor College had a cross country team. It was sadly shut down.

Now after 30 years, cross country rose up from the dust and is back at Harbor. First year Men’s and second year Women’s is here.

Cross Country coach Geoff Skarr is looking forward to a really good season.

With every program needing a couple of years to get settled and known, Harbor’s cross country team didn’t waste any time. The second year Women’s team is already rising up in the rankings.

“Every program has three years to be better and get better. Those three years are now. We’re ready. The men’s team looks very promising with the extra recruits. It’s like we flashed forward three years for the men’s,” Skarr said.

In the previous meet, both the Men’s and Women’s teams finished ahead of rival schools Compton, Long Beach, and El Camino. Both Men’s and Women’s teams are ready to make an impact and prepared to make Harbor not just to be known as an elite cross country school, but as one of the best programs in California.

Cross Country is more than just running. Cross country athletes have to be strong physically and mentally. Preparing and practicing can take up more time than preparing and practicing for any other sport. With these students showing consistency and hard work, coach Skarr says with his 20 years of experience in cross country, this is a very special group of people.

Harbor will know exactly where they stand when they compete in the big three: the South Coast Conference competition on Oct. 27, the California Community College Athletic Association SoCal Championships Nov. 3 and the CCCAA State Championships Nov. 18.

Skarr took a moment to the people involved with bringing cross country back to Harbor.

“Dean Dowty thank you for adding the guys program. Thank you for the the entire support from the Harbor campus. Lesley Trujillo and the Champs program.”