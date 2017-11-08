Harbor’s Basketball home opener’s weekend

By Xavier Basso

The Los Angeles Harbor College men’s and women’s basketball program will host their first home game this weekend.

The women’s basketball team will play their first game of the season Friday (Nov.10) against Allan Hancock College at 5 p.m.

The men (1-2) play Saturday (Nov. 11) at 5 p.m. against Oxnard College.



Going into this weekend the leading scorers for the men’s team are Freshman Quincy Pinkard with 22.7 points per game, Freshman Henry Johnson with 13.7 ppg, and Sophomore Joel Anderson with 11.3 ppg.





