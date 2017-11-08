Harbor’s Basketball home opener’s weekend

harbortides

By Xavier Basso
The Los Angeles Harbor College men’s and women’s basketball program will host their first home game this weekend.
The women’s basketball team will play their first game of the season Friday (Nov.10) against Allan Hancock College at 5 p.m.
The men (1-2) play Saturday (Nov. 11) at 5 p.m. against Oxnard College.

Going into this weekend the leading scorers for the men’s team are Freshman Quincy Pinkard with 22.7 points per game, Freshman Henry Johnson with 13.7 ppg, and Sophomore Joel Anderson with 11.3 ppg.

Advertisements

Published by harbortides

A First Amendment publication at Los Angeles Harbor College in Wilmington, California, USA

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s